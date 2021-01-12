Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $223.13. 595,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.