Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 3,650 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

NYSE:MMP traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

