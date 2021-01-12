Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,931. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

