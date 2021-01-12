Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The company has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

