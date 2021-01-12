Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $5.48 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

REGN stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.