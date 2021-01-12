Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $18.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,737.43. 1,461,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,764.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,604.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

