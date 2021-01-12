Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 15,193 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,087,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

