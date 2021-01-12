Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 29,188 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,188 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,495 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 317,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,359 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.12. 143,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

