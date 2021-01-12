Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 43,632 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,632 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 2.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $17,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.