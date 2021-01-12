Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.85 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €2.85 ($3.35) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.60 ($3.05).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

