Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.59 ($3.04).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

