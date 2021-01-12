Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

BSBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 1,312,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 157,818 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,085,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,504 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

