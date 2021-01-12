Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Down 0.7%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 279,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 399,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $620.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 100.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

