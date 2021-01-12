Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.97

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and traded as high as $30.27. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 23,682 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.79%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.