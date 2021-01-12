Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.26 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,973 shares of company stock worth $40,730,555 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 32.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

