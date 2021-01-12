Bank of America Upgrades Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Air Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

