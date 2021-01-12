Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.93

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 25169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

