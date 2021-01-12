Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of BSVN opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,242 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank7 by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

