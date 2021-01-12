Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BNKXF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Monday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS BNKXF remained flat at $$2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Bankia has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

