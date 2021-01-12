Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Santander raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.
Bankinter stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.99.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
