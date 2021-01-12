Barclays Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €64.00 Price Target

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.57 ($61.85).

ETR 1COV opened at €53.74 ($63.22) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €49.41 and its 200-day moving average is €42.56. Covestro AG has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €54.96 ($64.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Covestro AG (1COV.F) Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

