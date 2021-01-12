Barclays Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $130.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LPLA. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

LPL Financial stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 37.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in LPL Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

