Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $13.39. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 16,907 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 126.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 204,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 114,294 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile (NYSE:MCI)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.