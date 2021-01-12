Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $248.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 351.90% from the stock’s previous close.

B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,461. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Barnes Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

