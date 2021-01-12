Base Protocol Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $194,440.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00111563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00064316 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 6,403,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,828,808 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

