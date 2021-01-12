BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Update

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BTAVF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

