Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Raised by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Baxter International by 146.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after buying an additional 519,386 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after buying an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Baxter International by 121.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 332,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,022,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,985. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

