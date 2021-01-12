Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$0.85 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.03.

Shares of BTE opened at C$0.85 on Monday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$477.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

