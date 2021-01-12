Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Receives C$1.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

Several brokerages have commented on BTE. Raymond James raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

BTE stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.91. 4,886,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,607,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$510.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

