Baz Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $456.00 (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Baz Token has a total market capitalization of $12,848.44 and approximately $456.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baz Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Baz Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00112149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00262281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064713 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00062243 BTC.

Baz Token Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. The official website for Baz Token is baztoken.io. Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken.

Baz Token Token Trading

Baz Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

