Beldex Price Reaches $0.0717 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $70.31 million and $190,403.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

