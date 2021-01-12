BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after buying an additional 273,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 305,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BellRing Brands by 327.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 234,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

