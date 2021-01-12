Belmont Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.74. 696,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,404. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.29.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

