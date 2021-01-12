Benchmark Trims Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price to $15.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

INO stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after purchasing an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 96,911 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

