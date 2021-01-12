Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 12.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,215,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,346,000 after acquiring an additional 526,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. 5,976,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.