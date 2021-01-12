Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,562 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 303.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 208,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $77.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

