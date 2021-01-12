Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 664,268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,251. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

