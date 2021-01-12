Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

