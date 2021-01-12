BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 961.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,923. The company has a market cap of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals and drug delivery platform technologies in Canada, the United States, and European Union. It is refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus diseases and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

