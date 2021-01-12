Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -259.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock worth $16,381,436. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

