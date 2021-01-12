BidaskClub Lowers Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Virtusa alerts:

VRTU opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtusa by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 161,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virtusa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.