Bilfinger SE (GBF.F)’s (GBF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBF. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.88 ($31.62).

Shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) stock opened at €28.30 ($33.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46. Bilfinger SE has a 12-month low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 12-month high of €35.32 ($41.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.09.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

