Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Up 573.3% in December

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 573.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BIOAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 24,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.54. Bioasis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

