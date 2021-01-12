Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading Up 13.8%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)’s stock price was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 24,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 18,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.