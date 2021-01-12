Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will report sales of $3.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full year sales of $7.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.94 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $17.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bionano Genomics.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million.

BNGO has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $164,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.36. 59,764,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,516,656. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

