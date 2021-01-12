BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $126.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.20.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $108.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.45 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BioNTech by 730.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $35,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.