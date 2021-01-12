Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Upgraded to Buy by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BITGF stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Biotage has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Get Biotage alerts:

Biotage Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ), a life science company, provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, as well as for industrial scale up applications. It offers sample preparation solutions; horizon food and environmental products; microwave synthesis solutions; peptide synthesis and purification solutions; flash purification products; work-up products; evaporation and concentration solutions; and industrial and large scale products, such as flash purification, metal scavenging, reagents and scavengers, and custom resins.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.