BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading Up 13.5%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s share price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 101,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 97,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48.

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin bought 5,000 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $45,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

