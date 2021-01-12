Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Upgraded to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$4.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.00. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.20.

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.11. 2,952,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,478. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$561.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

