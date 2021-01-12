Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $11.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

